TAMPA (BLOOM) Longevity Dietitian and Gut-Health Expert Ella Davar RD joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a delicious Golden Latte recipe that includes spices that fight inflammation.

Golden Latte Recipe:

o 1 cup any plant-based milk

o 1/2 tsp ground turmeric

o 1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

o 1/2 tsp raw honey or maple syrup

o 1/4 tsp vanilla extract

o Pinch of black pepper

o Pinch of ginger powder