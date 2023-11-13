TAMPA (BLOOM) – Eating the right foods is a way to balance out hormones. Nurse Practitioner and Clinical Nurse Specialist, Lori Finlay, MS, CNS, BCC, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with an easy hormone-balancing salad to help you go green in your diet.

Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad

Ingredients:

1/2 pound Brussels sprouts (trimmed (4 cups shredded))

4.5 ounces baby kale leaves ((about 4 cups))

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1 small garlic clove (finely minced)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper (to taste)

2/3 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (lightly toasted)

Instructions:

Using a food processor, mandoline or with a knife, shred the Brussels sprouts into thin ribbons. You should have about 4 cups total.

Place in a mixing bowl with the kale.

In a jar with a fitted lid, combine the olive oil, vinegar, mustard, maple syrup, garlic, salt and pepper. Shake vigorously until emulsified.

Pour the dressing over the top of the Brussels sprouts and kale and mix until thoroughly coated.

Add the Parmesan and the nuts and toss to combine.

Transfer the mixture to a serving bowl or plate individually.

Notes: