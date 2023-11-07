TAMPA (BLOOM) –

Behavioral scientist, author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker, Dr. Gino Collura, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to contribute to its “What to Give Up to Be Happy” edition.

Dr. Collura said one way to be happier in life is giving up the need to always be right.

“Understanding the difference between needing and wanting to be right is very important.”, said Dr. Collura.

He went on to say, “The role of ego and the brain in being right.”

Dr. Collura said one strategy of letting go of always feeling the need to be right is to focus on “doing what’s right”.