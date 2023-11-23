TAMPA (BLOOM) – Chef Daniel Graves is a seasoned chef who has worked at some of the finest dining establishment, but decided to share his culinary gifts with the homeless and food insecure at Trinity Cafe in Tampa Bay.



Trinity Cafe falls under the umbrella of Feeding Tampa Bay, which is a movement to end hunger, rallying our community together to create a healthier, more capable Tampa Bay and beyond.



The President and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay Thomas Mantz joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about Trinity Cafe and his agencies mission to feed millions of people across Tampa Bay.

