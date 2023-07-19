Pat Iacovella, Chef and Manager of Created Cuisine joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the career opportunities for human trafficking opportunities in their catering and shares recipes for Cherry and Peach Bruschetta, Eggs in Tomato Sauce and Watermelon Salad.
Cherry and Peach Bruchetta
Serves 4 to 6 people
Prep time 10 minutes
Wash 16 oz of cherry and 2 to 3 peaches
Pit the cherries and cut in quarters
Pit the peaches and dice into 1/3 in pieces
Put both fruits into a bowl , add 2 tablespoons of EVO,
One tablespoon of Allessi Rasberry Balasamic vineagar
Tossin 1tablespoon of finely chopped Italian Paesley and fresh basil , mix well
Toast bagettte slices by rubbing EVO and sprinkle with pecorino cheese (4 to 5 minutes ) in 450 degree oven
Spoon cherries and peach mixture on bread ,plate and drizzle EVO and serve
Eggs in Tomatoes Sauce
6 whole Fresh Eggs
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
1 quarts of “Sunday Sauce “(Ales’ Smooth)
3 tablespoon of Pecorino Cheese
2 tablespoon of EVO
1 tablespoon of chopped fresh basil
1 tablespoon of fresh Italian parsley
Heat EVO and garlic in large frying pan
Cook till garlic starts to get lite brown
Add quarts of “Sunday Sauce “
Cook for two minutes
Crack eggs into sauce
Space out as best as possible
Medium heat
Cook for five minutes
Remove lid sprinkle pecorino cheese
Replace lid and cook for one minute
Serve with fresh crusty Italian bread
Summer Watermelon Salad
5 pieces of Belgium Endive sliced into 1” pieces
2 heads of radicchio – sliced thin
1 head of Boston lettuce chopped into 1 ‘ pieces
2 cups of diced watermelon
8 ounces of crumbled Feta cheese
Put into large bowl, dressing consists of two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice (whole lemon) 2 tablespoons of EVO pinch of salt and pepper
Mix together and serve on chilled salad plates
