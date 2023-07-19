Pat Iacovella, Chef and Manager of Created Cuisine joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the career opportunities for human trafficking opportunities in their catering and shares recipes for Cherry and Peach Bruschetta, Eggs in Tomato Sauce and Watermelon Salad.

Cherry and Peach Bruchetta

Serves 4 to 6 people

Prep time 10 minutes

Wash 16 oz of cherry and 2 to 3 peaches

Pit the cherries and cut in quarters

Pit the peaches and dice into 1/3 in pieces

Put both fruits into a bowl , add 2 tablespoons of EVO,

One tablespoon of Allessi Rasberry Balasamic vineagar

Tossin 1tablespoon of finely chopped Italian Paesley and fresh basil , mix well

Toast bagettte slices by rubbing EVO and sprinkle with pecorino cheese (4 to 5 minutes ) in 450 degree oven

Spoon cherries and peach mixture on bread ,plate and drizzle EVO and serve

Eggs in Tomatoes Sauce

6 whole Fresh Eggs

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1 quarts of “Sunday Sauce “(Ales’ Smooth)

3 tablespoon of Pecorino Cheese

2 tablespoon of EVO

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon of fresh Italian parsley

Heat EVO and garlic in large frying pan

Cook till garlic starts to get lite brown

Add quarts of “Sunday Sauce “

Cook for two minutes

Crack eggs into sauce

Space out as best as possible

Medium heat

Cook for five minutes

Remove lid sprinkle pecorino cheese

Replace lid and cook for one minute

Serve with fresh crusty Italian bread

Summer Watermelon Salad

5 pieces of Belgium Endive sliced into 1” pieces

2 heads of radicchio – sliced thin

1 head of Boston lettuce chopped into 1 ‘ pieces

2 cups of diced watermelon

8 ounces of crumbled Feta cheese

Put into large bowl, dressing consists of two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice (whole lemon) 2 tablespoons of EVO pinch of salt and pepper

Mix together and serve on chilled salad plates

