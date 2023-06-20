The Girl Scouts Gold Award is widely known to be the Girl Scouts highest honor. Mary Pat King, the CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (WCF), and Maggie, a member of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida and Girl Scouts Gold Award recipient, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about the initiative Maggie created to win the award.

Maggie started the club, Intuitive Teens, to create an outlet for teens in the area to discuss intuitive eating and to teach about nutrition science.

