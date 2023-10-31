It might be Halloween but the Ghosts of Tampa Theatre live there year round.

Tampa Theatre’s Vice-President, and Director of Marketing & Community Relations Jill Witecki joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the chilling details of Tampa Theatres Ghost tours.

Witecki takes visitors on a 90-minute “balcony to backstage” tour tour that kicks off in the historic theatre’s lobby.

The tour which takes you through the entire theatre explains mysteries like, who was the man in seat 308? Where did Robert Lanier tear his final ticket? Why does Fink Finley continue to roam the balcony? And what has led to Tampa Theatre being known as one of the most haunted buildings in town? Learn the Theatre’s secrets and stories with a “balcony to backstage” tour that will focus on the historic movie palace’s ghostly guests, preternatural patrons and eternal employees.

The tour does include climbing stairs and extended periods of standing. Doors open 15 minutes before tour time.

Ghost Tour tickets are $15 for general admission and FREE for Tampa Theatre Members. They do tend to sell out quickly, so visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.