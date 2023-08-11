Turning a new leaf can also mean improving your physical fitness and developing a well-rounded exercise routine. Personal Trainer, Brandon Powell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with tips on how to become the best version of yourself and exercises you can do to improve your fitness game.

Tips on becoming a better version of yourself:

Better over perfect Know what you can control – control the “controllables” Have grace for yourself Embrace the journey

Exercises: