TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The halls of the Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa are all decked out for their annual holiday event.

The popular attraction is called the 42nd Annual Victorian Christmas Stroll and shows visitors how Christmas was celebrated back in the late 1800’s.

“Preservation is our mission. We want people to know the history of our community,” Henry B. Plant Museum Relations Manager Daniel Carpenter said. “We want people to be able to go back in time, every time they come and visit us.”

The Henry B. Plant Museum operated as the Tampa Bay Hotel from 1891 to 1932. It opened up as a museum in 1933.

Thirteen rooms are available for visitors to walk through, some filled with antiques from the Victorian era.

Throughout the stroll, 90 Christmas trees are decorated, one is sports-themed, and another even has a unique story dating back more than a century.

“From a journal of a little girl who stayed here with her family in 1894,” Carpenter said. “She wrote about how the peacocks were screeching and making all kinds of noises, so we have a peacock themed tree to pay homage to that part of the Tampa Bay Hotel’s history.”

Cider and cookies are also offered before or after you check out the Victorian Christmas Stroll. It is open every day through Dec. 23.

Check out the museum’s website for hours of operation and ticket information.