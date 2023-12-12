DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Did you know that there is a place in the middle of Florida where you can play with actual snow? It is an outdoor winter-themed park named Snowcat Ridge and it is located in Dade City.

“It’s this wild thing that you don’t see anywhere else in Florida,” Snowcat Ridge Marketing Manager Winston McDaniel said. “It’s kind of crazy winter thing that you can do, it’s amazing.”

One of the park’s most popular attractions are its “Snowy Slopes,” where visitors can slide down the slope in a single, two-person or 10-person tube.

“Thousands and thousands of people come out on the weekend and get to go snow tubing for the first time of their lives,” McDaniel said.

On Monday, 6-year-old Petra Chamard and her grandmother, Elaine returned to the park for some holiday fun.

“It really means a lot,” Elaine said. “We do a lot of special things together and this is definitely one of them.”

The “Artic Igloo” has also become a highlight since the park’s opening, which is where visitors can spend time making snowmen, snow angels or even making snowballs.

“It’s gonna feel just like snow up in Michigan and Jersey or wherever else,” McDaniel said.

Snowcat Ridge also features an ice-skating ribbon and an all-new “Santa’s Christmas Lane” where families can enjoy story-time with Mrs. Claus.

Santa is also known to meet and greet visitors at “Christmas Lane” throughout the season.

“You just can’t stop going and we’ll probably make this a tradition,” Petra, 6, said.

Snowcat Ridge is located at 27839 Saint Joe Road in Dade City and is open through Feb. 25.

Check out the park’s website for its hours of operation.