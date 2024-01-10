ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have been in need of some peace and quiet, make sure to check out the flowers and birds at the historic Sunken Gardens.

This Gem of Tampa Bay is located on busy 4th Street North in St. Pete and has been a popular roadside attraction for several decades.

“It’s one of the very last places you can go to like this in the entire state of Florida,” Sunken Gardens Education Coordinator Jennifer Tyson said. “It’s one of the reasons people flocked to Florida in the 1940s, 1950s especially.”

According to Tyson, the story of these botanical gardens began in the early 1900s with a couple named George and Eula Turner.

“They bought this property actually on George’s birthday. Valentine’s Day, so it was a love story from the very beginning,” she said.

The Turners ended up turning the land into a roadside attraction after selling produce out of a little cabin for a bit.

“People started to come through and notice ‘oh, look at these beautiful, amazing plants that are everywhere’,” Tyson explained.

Now Sunken Gardens is run by the City of St. Pete and also serves as a venue for events, like weddings.

Visitors can expect to see waterfalls, macaws, flamingoes, thousands of plant varieties and they can even feed Koi Fish.

“To have them [the public] understand the importance of preserving these green spaces and these historic sites people of Florida,” Tyson said.

The Sunken Gardens are located at 1825 4th St. North in St. Petersburg. They are open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Admission for adults is $15, $12 for seniors ages 62+ and $6 for children ages 2-12.

Checkout the Sunken Gardens website for additional information about this historic site.