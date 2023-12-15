TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have ever driven north on Nebraska Ave., odds are that you have seen a large historic building on the right near Palm Ave.

The building is called Centro Asturiano and in the early 1900’s, it was known as the social club for cigar workers from “Asturias” located in Northern Spain.

“The whole idea was that everyone who worked locally in Ybor, for the cigar factories, no matter what you were doing you at your day job and then you’d come here,” Centro Asturiano Director of Events and Sales Maggie Massengill said. “You gather just like family.”

According to Massengill, the Centro Asturiano’s original structure was built in 1902, then it was destroyed in a fire in 1911.

The new building was re-opened in 1914.

“Built a hospital, so our members had health insurance and benefits that they could get through that,” Massengill said.

While the Centro no longer has a hospital, members can still use the facility, spending their time in the library or playing dominoes in the cantina.

“We still allow people to legally smoke cigars which is really cool, especially the time piece to Ybor City,” Massengill said.

One of the biggest draws to the building has been the Cigar Workers’ Theater that holds concerts and shows for the public to enjoy. It has seating for more than 730 people.

The Centro also rents out their grand ballroom and different salons for weddings and events.

“Whether you’re actually a part of it or not or have relatives who are, it is an amazing place that people can kind of come in and be like ‘wow’.”

Centro Asturiano’s office hours are Monday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Check out their website for event and venue rental information.