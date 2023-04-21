In the ongoing series “Gayle’s gIRLfriends” (In Real Life), Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom was joined by Lisa Saff Koche, MD., of Spectra Wellness Solutions and Certified Holistic Nutritionist, and author and weight loss specialist JJ Virgin to try out the wellness trend of goat yoga at Grady Goat Yoga Tampa Bay.

Some of the benefits of goat yoga include a combination of animal therapy and a phenomenal yoga class. You can enjoy a refreshing yoga workout while goats run about the class, nibbling on yogis and jumping on their backs – and the goats really had fun with Gayle, Lisa and JJ!

