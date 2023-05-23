In the ongoing series “Gayle’s gIRLfriends (In Real Life), Triple Board-Certified Physician, Dr. Lisa Koche, and Nutrition and Fitness Expert, JJ Virgin, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about their experience trying a cooking class led by The Food Whisperer and Holistic Chef, Adrienne Falcone Godsell.

Oven Roasted Chicken And Grapes With Garlic And Rosemary

INGREDIENTS:

1 Lb Boneless Skinless Chicken, Cut Into 16 Pieces

2 Tsp Himalayan Salt

2 Tbsp Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Spray Oil

1 Medium Bunch Red Seedless Grapes (About 2 Cups), Divided Into Small Clusters

6 Cloves Garlic Thin Slice

1 (1/2-Ounce) Bunch Fresh Rosemary

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

2 Tbsp Balsamic Glaze

2 Bags Skinny Pasta Fettucine Noodles

2 Baby Small Acorn Squash (Optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat Oven To 425°F. Place Acorn Squash On Bottom Rack After Poking 4 Times With Paring Knife. Cut chicken into 12-16 pieces and Season Chicken Pieces With Salt And Pepper. Clean And Separate Grapes From Stems. Thinly Slice Garlic Cloves On Top Of Dash Of Salt. Place Parchment Paper On Large Cookie Sheet And Spray With Oil. Add Chicken, And Grapes To Cookie Sheet. Sprinkle Garlic Over The Grapes And Chicken And Nestle The Rosemary Branches Among The Meat And Fruit. Drain And Rinse Skinny Pasta Drizzle Liberally With Balsamic Glaze. Roast In Pre-Heated Oven Until A Meat Thermometer Inserted In Chicken Breast Registers 155°F, 20-25 Minutes. Mix Skinny Pasta With The Chicken And Let Chicken Rest 5-10 Minutes With The Pasta To Soak Up The Juices. Acorn Squash Should Be Soft To Touch And Remove From Oven. When Squash Is Cool Enough To Touch, Cut And Seed The Acorn Squash And Fill Each Half With The Chicken And Grape Mixture.

Cinnamon Chocolate Chip Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

1 C Gluten Free Flour

1/4 C Coconut Oil

1/4 C Monk fruit Sweetener

2 Tbsp Coconut Palm Sugar (optional)

1/2 Cup Applesauce

1/2 Tsp Baking Soda

1/2 Tsp Baking Powder

1 Tsp Vanilla

1 Tsp Cinnamon

Pinch Nutmeg

Pinch Of Salt

1/2 Cup Chocolate Chips

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat Oven To 350°F And Line A Cookie Sheet With Parchment Paper. In A Large Bowl, Add The Wet Ingredients And Sugar And Mix Well. Stir In The Dry Ingredients Until A Dough Forms. Fold In Chocolate Chips Refrigerate The Dough For 30 Minutes. Drop 2 Tablespoon Of Dough Onto The Pan About 2 Inches Apart. You Can Use An Ice Cream Scoop For A Well-Rounded Look Or Just Roll Them In Balls. Bake Them For 12-13 Minutes. The Cookies Might Seem Under Done. If They Are A Dome Shape, Press Gently Down With A Spatula To Just Flatten Slightly Or Let Them Sink On Their Own. Let Them Cool On The Pan For A Minute, Then Transfer Them To A Rack With A Spatula. Store Them At Room Temperature For A Week, Or Freeze Long Term.

