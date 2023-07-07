30 years and lots of memories later… WFLA Meteorologist, Leigh Spann, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to take a walk down memory lane and revisit their favorite segments “Let’s Try It”. This time, they tested their cake decorating skills with the owner of Caketastic Anastasia Spencer McGee. A special thank you to Anastasia who presented Gayle with a beautifully decorated cake to celebrate her 30th Anniversary with WFLA from Caketastic.
Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann revisit “Let’s Try It”, fun segments they used to do together on the morning news
by: Callie Rhodes
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now