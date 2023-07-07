30 years and lots of memories later… WFLA Meteorologist, Leigh Spann, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to take a walk down memory lane and revisit their favorite segments “Let’s Try It”. This time, they tested their cake decorating skills with the owner of Caketastic Anastasia Spencer McGee. A special thank you to Anastasia who presented Gayle with a beautifully decorated cake to celebrate her 30th Anniversary with WFLA from Caketastic.