Sometimes the perfect people are placed in your life at just the right time. That’s exactly what happened when Gayle Guyardo and Martha VanCamp met. VanCamp joined Guyardo on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to celebrate Guyardo’s 30 Year Anniversary at WFLA and reminisce on how they first met and became the best of friends.

VanCamp made her first Bloom appearance and met Guyardo in February of 2021. Since then, their friendship has blossomed, as they have become best friends over the years. VanCamp exclaims, “Gosh, 3 years… almost feels like we’ve been friends for about 10.”

Guyardo and VanCamp discuss how it can be hard to make friends as you age, but stress the importance of finding “solid, authentic, transparent” friends to do life with. “Food, faith, and family”, says VanCamp, is how they related and gravitated towards each other in building a strong, solid friendship.