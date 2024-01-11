TAMPA (BLOOM) – It’s easy for vegetarians to feel left out at a Super Bowl party, but food journalist Dalia Colón who is the author of “The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, with a chicken wing alternative sure to score a touchdown with herbivores and omnivores alike.

“They’re crispy on the outside, meaty and tender on the inside, so be sure to make enough for your meat-eating friends, because they won’t be able to resist on game day. Buffalo cauliflower also makes a great taco filling.”, said Colon.

She shared her Game Day Buffalo Cauliflower recipe with Bloom viewers.

Serves 2 to 4

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 ½ cups unsweetened oat milk or almond milk, plus more if needed

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

3 cups seasoned panko (Japanese-style) breadcrumbs

½ cup buffalo sauce or hot sauce

2 tablespoons refined coconut oil or extra-virgin oil

4 tablespoons raw honey or pure maple syrup

Optional: celery sticks and/or dipping sauce of your choice (see note below)