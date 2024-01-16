TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Lisa Koche who is a Triple Board-Certified Physician, Founder and Director of Spectra Wellness Solutions, and Lead Physician and Speaker for Tony Robbins Life Mastery Health Program, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her functional medicine approach to hormones, thyroid and menopause.

Since hormones impact your growth and development, control your mood, determine how you’ll handle stress, and influence how the body breaks down food, Dr. Koche feels it’s critical to get a complete lab workup to determine if your hormone levels are adversely affecting your health.

She shared with Bloom viewers exactly what people should be asking their doctors about at their next check-up.