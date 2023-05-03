Hibachi cuisine has become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a unique dining experience that combines entertainment with delicious food. In the Tampa Bay area, there are many hibachi restaurants to choose from, each with their own specialties and standout dishes. In this article, we’ll highlight the best hibachi restaurants in Tampa Bay, from teppanyaki to teriyaki and everything in between.

A closeup of a traditional Asian dish on a plate. (Getty Images)

Teppanyaki Restaurants

Teppanyaki is a style of Japanese cuisine that involves cooking on a hot griddle. The chef prepares the food right in front of you, often putting on an entertaining show with impressive knife skills and tricks. Here are some of the best teppanyaki restaurants in Tampa Bay:

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse: With multiple locations in the Tampa Bay area, Kobe is a local favorite for teppanyaki. Their menu includes a wide variety of meats and seafood, as well as vegetarian options. Kuchi Sushi & Hibachi: Located in Town N Country, This spot offers a unique dining experience with a sushi bar and teppanyaki grills. Their chefs are skilled at entertaining guests while preparing delicious food.

Teriyaki Restaurants

Teriyaki is a sweet and savory Japanese sauce made with soy sauce, sugar, and other seasonings. It’s often used to marinate meats, which are then grilled or broiled. Here are some of the best teriyaki restaurants in Tampa Bay:

Samurai Blue: This popular restaurant in downtown Tampa offers a modern twist on traditional Japanese cuisine. Their teriyaki chicken bowl is a must-try, and they also offer a variety of sushi rolls and small plates.

This popular restaurant in downtown Tampa offers a modern twist on traditional Japanese cuisine. Their teriyaki chicken bowl is a must-try, and they also offer a variety of sushi rolls and small plates. Sushi Alive: This hidden gem in Clearwater offers some of the best teriyaki in the area, along with a range of sushi rolls and other Japanese dishes. The atmosphere is cozy and intimate, perfect for a date night or special occasion.

Hibachi Fusion Restaurants

Hibachi fusion combines traditional Japanese cuisine with other flavors and styles, resulting in unique and delicious dishes. Here are some of the best hibachi fusion restaurants in Tampa Bay:

Ocean Blue Sushi: Located in Clearwater, this restaurant offers a fusion of Japanese and Latin American flavors. Their “Latin Hibachi” dishes are a must-try, featuring grilled meats and seafood with a spicy kick.

Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi: With multiple locations throughout Tampa Bay, Bento offers a range of Asian-inspired dishes, including hibachi bowls and sushi rolls. Their menu is customizable, allowing you to create your own perfect meal.

Overall, the Tampa Bay area has no shortage of great hibachi restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for teppanyaki, teriyaki, or hibachi fusion, there’s something for everyone. From Kobe’s entertaining shows to Ocean Blue’s spicy Latin-inspired dishes, these restaurants offer a unique and delicious dining experience that is sure to satisfy your cravings. So why not try them all and discover your new favorite hibachi spot in Tampa Bay?