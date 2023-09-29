TAMPA (BLOOM) Personal trainer Jilian Grahl seemed to have the perfect life. She loved her job as a police officer, had a loving husband and wonderful children when suddenly her life took a turn for the worse.

Grahl joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her story of going from rock bottom to winning the day.

“My life changed in an instant. I collapse at parents’ house in front of daughters. (5 years old and 16 months at the time) I was rushed to trauma ICU, and sent home after being misdiagnosed.”, said Grahl.

She went on to say, “Only one doctor read my image and sent me home. A second read was done through a radiology service Worldwide Service where doctors read imaging. A radiology doctor from Australia read my brain imaging and he called the Trauma Center and informed them of my dire situation after I had already been sent home.”

Grahl was Diagnosed Chiari Malformation, a brain herniated from the base of her skull, which compresses a brain stem and spinal cord. ” I had a total of 4 brain and cervical surgeries from 2010 thru 2017, I think it’s a miracle I am alive today.”, said Grahl.

She went on to say, “I knew I was saved for a reason. I have a bigger purpose, I had a shift in my mindset and decided I wasn’t going to let my past dictate my future.”

Today, Grahl thrives on giving encouragement and support for anyone who struggles to move after trauma. She strives to give hope and motivation for those that doubt their abilities after a setback regardless of what it was.

Grahl said she began to exercise again at Burn Boot Camp in NJ and that is where she regained her confidence. She relearned how to jump, hop, and skip.

After gaining her confidence and strength Grahl passed her Strength and Conditioning Assessment and decided to obtain a CPT to begin her journey as a Certified Physical Therapist. Grahl now lives in Sarasota County and trains people of all ages with both physical and nutritional coaching.