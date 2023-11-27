TAMPA (BLOOM) – Chef Jason Ruhe and Gold Star Wife, Emily Feeks, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to give us a taste of the Frogman Feast celebrity chef event and to share how it benefits the Navy SEAL Foundation.
Asian Twist Ceviche
Ingredients:
- 10 oz fish or other seafood
- 1/2 oz oregano (fresh)
- 8 oz lime juice
- 3 oz coconut milk
- 1/2 tbsp rice vinegar
- few dashes fish sauce
- 1/2 tsp dried ancho chili
- 5 kaffir lime leaves
- 1/2 cup chulpe corn
- scallion, mint, cilantro (garnish)
- 2 avocados
- 2 Fresno peppers, sliced
- endive, or Sweet potatoes for vessel
- salt and finishing oil to taste