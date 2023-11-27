TAMPA (BLOOM) – Chef Jason Ruhe and Gold Star Wife, Emily Feeks, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to give us a taste of the Frogman Feast celebrity chef event and to share how it benefits the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Asian Twist Ceviche

Ingredients:

  • 10 oz fish or other seafood
  • 1/2 oz oregano (fresh)
  • 8 oz lime juice
  • 3 oz coconut milk
  • 1/2 tbsp rice vinegar
  • few dashes fish sauce
  • 1/2 tsp dried ancho chili
  • 5 kaffir lime leaves
  • 1/2 cup chulpe corn
  • scallion, mint, cilantro (garnish)
  • 2 avocados
  • 2 Fresno peppers, sliced
  • endive, or Sweet potatoes for vessel
  • salt and finishing oil to taste