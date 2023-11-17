TAMPA (BLOOM) – If you’re in need of a fresh, holiday breakfast idea, look no further. Chef and Author of “Cravings Boss: The Real Reason You Crave Food and a 5-Step Plan to Take Back Control,” Natalia Levey, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious apple-kissed quinoa recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup quinoa, rinsed

1 cup water

½ cup almond milk (more or less, to taste)

Apple compote:

1 Granny Smith apple, chopped

1 T coconut (or date, or monk fruit) sugar

1 t maple syrup

1 t cinnamon

pinch of nutmeg

1/4 cup water

juice and zest of ¼ lemon

Assortment of toppings:

Peanut butter

Chia seeds

Cacao nibs

Roasted chopped pecans

Slivered toasted almonds

Cinnamon stick

Directions: