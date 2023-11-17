TAMPA (BLOOM) – If you’re in need of a fresh, holiday breakfast idea, look no further. Chef and Author of “Cravings Boss: The Real Reason You Crave Food and a 5-Step Plan to Take Back Control,” Natalia Levey, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious apple-kissed quinoa recipe.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup quinoa, rinsed
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup almond milk (more or less, to taste)
Apple compote:
- 1 Granny Smith apple, chopped
- 1 T coconut (or date, or monk fruit) sugar
- 1 t maple syrup
- 1 t cinnamon
- pinch of nutmeg
- 1/4 cup water
- juice and zest of ¼ lemon
Assortment of toppings:
- Peanut butter
- Chia seeds
- Cacao nibs
- Roasted chopped pecans
- Slivered toasted almonds
- Cinnamon stick
Directions:
- Bring quinoa to a boil, cook according to directions on the package.
- In a separate pot mix ingredients for apple compote, simmer 20-30 minutes on low, stirring occasionally. Once the apples are cooked to your liking and the compote has thickened to your preference, remove it from the heat.
- Quinoa and compote can be made ahead of time, and stored in airtight container, then reheated for service.
- To the quinoa, add the desired amount almond milk to reheat and give creamy texture.
- Place in a bowl, add apple compote and your favorite toppings.