TAMPA (BLOOM) – If you’re in need of a fresh, holiday breakfast idea, look no further. Chef and Author of “Cravings Boss: The Real Reason You Crave Food and a 5-Step Plan to Take Back Control,” Natalia Levey, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a delicious apple-kissed quinoa recipe.

Ingredients: 

  • ½ cup quinoa, rinsed
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ cup almond milk (more or less, to taste)

Apple compote:

  • 1 Granny Smith apple, chopped
  • 1 T coconut (or date, or monk fruit) sugar
  • 1 t maple syrup 
  • 1 t cinnamon
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup water
  • juice and zest of ¼ lemon

Assortment of toppings:

  • Peanut butter 
  • Chia seeds
  • Cacao nibs
  • Roasted chopped pecans 
  • Slivered toasted almonds 
  • Cinnamon stick 

Directions: 

  1. Bring quinoa to a boil, cook according to directions on the package.
  2. In a separate pot mix ingredients for apple compote, simmer 20-30 minutes on low, stirring occasionally. Once the apples are cooked to your liking and the compote has thickened to your preference, remove it from the heat.
  3. Quinoa and compote can be made ahead of time, and stored in airtight container, then reheated for service.
  4. To the quinoa, add the desired amount almond milk to reheat and give creamy texture.
  5. Place in a bowl, add apple compote and your favorite toppings. 