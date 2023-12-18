TAMPA (BLOOM) – Hobie Long the founder and owner of the Hobie Long Meditation App joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about his free app that helps people manage stress.

“The holidays are a time that we can relax and recharge, giving our families time off of work and school to spend valuable time with one another to connect and celebrate life.” said Long.

He went on to explain, “This downtime can also give way to excessive social media use for young people.”, which said is linked to mental health issues.

He shared statistic with the Bloom team about a new 2023 reports from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and the Surgeon General which sheds light on an alarming trend in youth mental health, particularly among those who use social media.

He also shared the NIMH 2023 report revealed an estimated 5 million adolescents aged 12-17 experienced one major depressive episode, a whopping 20% of the U.S. population within that age group.

In conjunction with the U.S. Surgeon General’s report which further underscored the dangerous impact of social media on youth mental health, highlighting a significant relationship between social media use and body image concerns, eating disorders, sleep difficulties and depression, Long is out with a free app to help.

“Using my experience as a Trevor Project Suicide LifeLine Counselor and my own experience as an adolescent battling anxiety and depression, I created the Hobie Long Meditation App to help adolescents and young adults gain control of their physical and emotional wellbeing.”, said Long.

He went on to say, “The app gives users a remote control for their body and mind, empowering them to release trapped stress and anxiety and put themselves into a rest and digest, healing state.”

The Hobie Long Meditation App guides users through meditations, breathwork, and affirmation exercises using the power of their attention, breath, and visualization, empowering them to program their mind, body, and spirit.

The Hobie Long Meditation App is completely free and is available on the apple app store. The app is continually updated with new content with the goal of empowering young people to have clarity and peace of mind in an increasingly complicated world.