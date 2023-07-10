MattLaw is a team of Tampa Personal Injury Lawyers led by Matt Powell, who has protected thousands of injured victims and their families for more than 30 years.

The firm is also working to make a huge impact when it comes to protecting children in Tampa Bay with its Children’s Bicycle Helmet Give Away.

MattLaw will fit each child for the correct size helmet.

After a child has a helmet, he/she is welcome to go to our decoration station to customize the helmet however they would like.

“Our mission is keeping kids safe.”, said Matt Powell. Powell appeared on the global health and wellness show Bloom headquartered in Tampa, Florida on News Channel 8, WFLA, and told host Gayle Guyardo, that even though Florida Law requires children to wear a helmet while participating in outdoor activities such as biking, skateboarding, scootering, and rollerblading his firm still continues to see children in local communities riding without them.

MattLaw will be celebrating the News Channel 8 Advent Health Bloom Health Expo Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.