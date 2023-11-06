TAMPA (BLOOM) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and the Vice President of Business Development at Life Guard Imaging, Martín Gramática who has been recently nominated as a Leader of Impact with the American Heart Association along with Life Guard Imaging’s Director of Operations Frankie Maldonado join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the importance of being proactive with your health by getting annual scans and screenings.

BLOOM SPECIAL OFFER: TODAY ONLY – Visit LifeGuardImaging.com or Call TODAY 813-582-5222 to schedule and receive a FREE Heart Scan and Consultation — a $599 value when you mention Gayle/Bloom.