The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to bring awareness to food sensitivities, while whipping up a delicious beef, snap pea, and shiitake stir fry.

BEEF, SNAP PEA AND SHIITAKE STIR FRY

INGREDIENTS:

1/2lb Stir Fry Beef

3 C Sugar Snap Pea

8 Shiitake Mushrooms, Thin Slice

½ Inch Piece Ginger

1 Clove Garlic

Himalayan Salt

Asian Spice (Optional)

Olive And/Or Sesame Oil

DIRECTIONS: