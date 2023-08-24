The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to bring awareness to food sensitivities, while whipping up a delicious beef, snap pea, and shiitake stir fry.
BEEF, SNAP PEA AND SHIITAKE STIR FRY
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2lb Stir Fry Beef
- 3 C Sugar Snap Pea
- 8 Shiitake Mushrooms, Thin Slice
- ½ Inch Piece Ginger
- 1 Clove Garlic
- Himalayan Salt
- Asian Spice (Optional)
- Olive And/Or Sesame Oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Remove Woody Stems From Shiitakes And Slice Caps Thin.
- Peel And Mince Garlic And Ginger Together Over ½ Tsp Sea Salt And Crushed Red Pepper (Optional).
- Heat Sauté Pan Over Medium High Heat.
- Add Oil, Ginger/Garlic Mixture, Meat, And Veggies.
- Stir Fry 4-6 Minutes, Until Meat Is Cooked. Add Asian Seasoning Or Tamari To Taste.