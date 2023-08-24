The Food Whisperer, Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to bring awareness to food sensitivities, while whipping up a delicious beef, snap pea, and shiitake stir fry.

BEEF, SNAP PEA AND SHIITAKE STIR FRY

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2lb Stir Fry Beef
  • 3 C Sugar Snap Pea
  • 8 Shiitake Mushrooms, Thin Slice
  • ½ Inch Piece Ginger
  • 1 Clove Garlic
  • Himalayan Salt
  • Asian Spice (Optional)
  • Olive And/Or Sesame Oil

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Remove Woody Stems From Shiitakes And Slice Caps Thin.
  2. Peel And Mince Garlic And Ginger Together Over ½ Tsp Sea Salt And Crushed Red Pepper (Optional).
  3. Heat Sauté Pan Over Medium High Heat.
  4. Add Oil, Ginger/Garlic Mixture, Meat, And Veggies.
  5. Stir Fry 4-6 Minutes, Until Meat Is Cooked. Add Asian Seasoning Or Tamari To Taste.