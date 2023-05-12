The Food Whisperer and Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about how we can achieve good moods through good foods, while whipping up a delicious, creamy pasta and sausage recipe.

Creamy Pasta And Sauage

INGREDIENTS:

1 15oz Can Coconut Cream

3 Cloves Garlic

2 Tsp Dry Basil

½ Lb Sausage Of Choice

1 Tsp Olive Oil

1-2 Bags Skinny Noodles (Konjac/Shirataki Noodle)

Himalayan Salt

Crushed Red Pepper (Optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Remove Sausage From Casing If Using Meat. If Using Plant Based Crumble Into Bite Size Pieces (Tempeh Needs To Be Broken Up). Mince Garlic On Top Of Dash Of Salt, Basil, And Crushed Red Pepper If Desired. Place A Medium Saucepot Or 9 Inch Sauté Pan Over Medium High Heat With Olive Oil. When Warm To Hovering Hand, Add Crumbled Sausage And Cook To 2/3 Done, Stirring Occasionally. Add Garlic, Stir, And Cook 2 Minutes. Add Coconut Cream And Finish Cooking 3-5 Minutes. Rinse And Drain Noodles. Set In 2 Bowls, Pour Sausage And Sauce Over Noodles. Enjoy!

