TAMPA (BLOOM) – Holistic Chef, The Food Whisperer, Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to help feed our soul and share why food can be so comforting.

Meatloaf:

Ingredients:

1 Lb. Ground Beef / Turkey

1 Egg Or 1 Small Carrot

½ C Gluten Free Bread Crumbs/Almond Flour

1 Tsp. Himalayan Salt

½ Tsp Black Pepper

Ketchup

Optional: ¼ Onion And 1/4 Bell Pepper

Directions:

Preheat Oven To 400 Degrees. Place Chopped Up Onion And Pepper (And Carrot If Using) In Food Processor, And Pulse To Chop Up. Mix Ground Beef And Rest Of Ingredients. Shape Into A 4 Mini Loaves And Place In Cookie Sheet Pan With Bottomful Of Water. Bake 15 Minutes. Top With Ketchup And Bake 3-5 Minutes.

Oven Roasted Veggies:

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. Ea. Italian Herbs, Granulated Garlic

1 Tsp Sea Salt

1 Head Broccoli, Cut Into Florets

1 Med Zucchini, Cut Into Bite Size Pieces

1 Med Yellow Squash, Cut Into Bite Size Pieces

1 Lg Carrot Cut Into ½” Slices

8 Oz. Pkg Mushrooms, Quartered

Coconut Or Olive Oil

Directions: