TAMPA (BLOOM) – Holistic Chef, The Food Whisperer, Adrienne Falcone Godsell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to help feed our soul and share why food can be so comforting.
Meatloaf:
Ingredients:
- 1 Lb. Ground Beef / Turkey
- 1 Egg Or 1 Small Carrot
- ½ C Gluten Free Bread Crumbs/Almond Flour
- 1 Tsp. Himalayan Salt
- ½ Tsp Black Pepper
- Ketchup
- Optional: ¼ Onion And 1/4 Bell Pepper
Directions:
- Preheat Oven To 400 Degrees.
- Place Chopped Up Onion And Pepper (And Carrot If Using) In Food Processor, And Pulse To Chop Up.
- Mix Ground Beef And Rest Of Ingredients. Shape Into A 4 Mini Loaves And Place In Cookie Sheet Pan With Bottomful Of Water. Bake 15 Minutes.
- Top With Ketchup And Bake 3-5 Minutes.
Oven Roasted Veggies:
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. Ea. Italian Herbs, Granulated Garlic
- 1 Tsp Sea Salt
- 1 Head Broccoli, Cut Into Florets
- 1 Med Zucchini, Cut Into Bite Size Pieces
- 1 Med Yellow Squash, Cut Into Bite Size Pieces
- 1 Lg Carrot Cut Into ½” Slices
- 8 Oz. Pkg Mushrooms, Quartered
- Coconut Or Olive Oil
Directions:
- Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees.
- Place All Prepped Veggies In 9”X 13” Pan.
- Sprinkle Seasonings Over Veggies. Drizzle Oil Over Veggies To Lightly Coat And Toss To Mix.
- Bake At 425 For 20-25 Minutes, Stirring Twice.
- Note: Size Of Veggies Will Vary For Cooking Time. I.E.: To Evenly Cook Everything, Carrots Need To Be Cut Thinner Than Squash Due To Density.