TAMPA (BLOOM) – Many are learning that food can be used as medicine, as long as you fuel your body with the right foods.
Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, also known as “The Food Whisperer”, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with what foods can assist in healing the body.
GAPS RISOTTO:
Ingredients:
- 1 12oz bag frozen riced cauliflower
- 1 medium carrot, small dice
- 1 small onion or shallot, small dice
- ½ C meat broth/water
- 1 8 oz bag fresh spinach
- Himalayan salt
- Coconut oil/Ghee
- 1 tsp thyme, rosemary, or basil
- 8oz meat of choice (beef, turkey, chicken, fish, shellfish)
Directions:
- Prep onion and carrot.
- Heat a large sauté pan on medium high heat.
- Add broth/water, bring to boil, add carrots, onions, and meat. Reduce to simmer and cook 8 minutes.
- When meat is cooked through, add cauliflower and spinach.
- Stir to combine.
- When cauliflower and spinach are hot, season with salt and coconut oil/ghee.
- Stage 2 and 3 can add herbs of choice.