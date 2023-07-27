Tampa (BLOOM) – A road trip is an adventure that weaves together various elements to create cherished memories that outlive the journey itself. While scenic routes, appealing accommodations, tantalizing dining spots, and well-maintained roads play essential roles, at the heart of a truly memorable road trip lies the warmth of the people encountered along the way.

In an effort to uncover the states with the friendliest and most welcoming locals, Gunther Kia commissioned a survey of 3,000 seasoned roadtrippers. These travelers were asked to rank the friendliness of their hosts on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 representing the friendliest possible rating.

The Friendliest Locals Revealed

The survey results were clear: the friendliest locals in the country, according to the votes of regular roadtrippers, reside in the Show-Me State. Missourians’ friendliness received a stellar score of 7.9 out of 10, comfortably surpassing the national average of 6.7. The warmth and openness of its residents seem to have earned Missouri the crown in this survey, making it an enticing destination for travelers seeking engaging encounters and friendly interactions.

Florida, the Sunshine State, also received high praise from roadtrippers, earning a commendable score of 7 out of 10 for the friendliness of its locals. Known for their down-to-earth nature and generous spirit, Floridians often greet visitors with a warm welcome and a willingness to lend a helping hand. Whether in small towns or bustling cities, a strong sense of camaraderie and togetherness seems to resonate with travelers and leave a positive impression.

On the other end of the scale, California received a lower score of 5.6 out of 10 for the friendliness of its locals. The fast-paced, highly competitive environment in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco may contribute to this perception, as travelers might encounter less overt friendliness in these urban centers.

The Power of Human Connection

The survey’s findings highlight the significance of human interactions during road trips. Beyond the sights and experiences, it is the engaging encounters, friendly advice, welcoming smiles, and shared laughter with kind and helpful locals that leave an indelible mark on a traveler’s heart. These interactions can turn an ordinary trip into an extraordinary and unforgettable adventure.

Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther Kia emphasized the importance of such experiences, stating, “Travel experiences are as diverse as the travelers themselves. However, one universal truth remains – the warm and friendly interactions with locals can transform any journey into an unforgettable adventure. It is a testament to the spirit of togetherness and the power of human connection in enhancing our road trip experiences.”

Interactive Map: Discovering Friendly Locals Across the States

For those planning their road trips, an interactive map showcases how roadtrippers rated the friendliness of locals in each state. This map allows travelers to explore the friendliness ratings across different regions and make informed decisions about their destinations.

A road trip’s magic lies not only in its destinations and attractions but also in the warmth and friendliness of the locals encountered along the way. Missourians and Floridians have been recognized by roadtrippers as among the friendliest in the country, while California’s fast-paced environment might impact its locals’ perceived friendliness. As travelers embark on their trips, the power of human connection and engaging encounters can truly transform an ordinary road trip.