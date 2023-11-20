TAMPA (BLOOM) – In today’s Military Monday segment Major Ellsworth “Tony” Williams joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about his recent induction into Florida Veterans Hall of Fame honoring his work for veterans. Tony is the founder of Veterans Counseling Veterans, and has also been instrumental in highlighting the need for services for Veterans who have experienced Military Sexual Trauma (MST).
