TAMPA (BLOOM) – Personal Chef and Caterer, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a healthy Florida-style twist on the popular fall delight, Butternut Squash Soup.
Butternut Squash Soup with Lump Crab – Serves 6-8
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 3 large carrots, peeled and diced,
- 4 stalks celery, diced
- 5 cloves garlic, roasted
- 2 pounds butternut squash, peeled and cut into 2 inch chunks
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon fresh sage leaves, chopped fine
- 16 ounces crab claw meat, divided
DIRECTIONS:
- Place the oil in a stockpot over medium high heat.
- Add the onions and cook for 3 minutes.
- Add the carrots and celery and cook for 2 minutes longer.
- Add the roasted garlic, squash and stock and cook for 25 minutes or until squash is tender.
- Stir in the cream, salt and pepper. If using cayenne pepper, add now.
- Puree the soup using a blender.
- Stir in the sage and half the crabmeat and heat for 1 minute.
- Ladle the soup into the bowls, top with a lump of claw meat in each bowl, as a garnish.