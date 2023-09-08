TAMPA (BLOOM) – Personal Chef and Caterer, Debra Murray, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a healthy Florida-style twist on the popular fall delight, Butternut Squash Soup.

Butternut Squash Soup with Lump Crab – Serves 6-8

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 3 large carrots, peeled and diced,
  • 4 stalks celery, diced
  • 5 cloves garlic, roasted
  • 2 pounds butternut squash, peeled and cut into 2 inch chunks
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fresh sage leaves, chopped fine
  • 16 ounces crab claw meat, divided

DIRECTIONS:

  • Place the oil in a stockpot over medium high heat.
  • Add the onions and cook for 3 minutes.
  • Add the carrots and celery and cook for 2 minutes longer.
  • Add the roasted garlic, squash and stock and cook for 25 minutes or until squash is tender.
  • Stir in the cream, salt and pepper. If using cayenne pepper, add now.
  • Puree the soup using a blender.
  • Stir in the sage and half the crabmeat and heat for 1 minute.
  • Ladle the soup into the bowls, top with a lump of claw meat in each bowl, as a garnish.