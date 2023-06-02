With the growing trend of hula hoop fitness, Abby Albaum, the owner and creator of Hoola-Fit joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom for a Friday Fitness trying out the fitness craze with Bloom interns Julia Monkarsh and Callie Rhodes.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.