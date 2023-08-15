Teen Life Coach, Desiree Panlilio, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with tips for young adults that are headed to college, a brand new chapter in their life, including those who are beginning to think about their college decision.

The college decision is a mix of excitement, fear and fun, and parents and teens face many questions throughout the process. When considering colleges, Panlilio says to consider these three key factors: