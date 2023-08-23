The Author of “Positively Altered: Finding Happiness at the Bottom of a Chemo Bag”, Dr. Cindy M. Howard, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share her story about how she found happiness in the rarest of places.

Howard’s biggest message is to “get educated because there is more than one path to health, and some of them are a little scary and some may not always even be correct. It’s really about getting that education so that you can make the right decision for yourself to move through that.”