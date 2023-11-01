TAMPA (BLOOM) – Elizabeth Weiler the Director of Education & Development at OVME who oversees all product and service innovation, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how product, formulas, and ingredients interact with your skin.

“We take a broader perspective for how skin interacts with products.” said Weiler. She went on to say, “For example, there are plenty of so called safe products that for certain skin types or from overuse could damage the skin barrier and negatively impact both skin health and skin appearance.”

Weiler explained skin is living and breathing and constantly changing depending on a wide range of factors, including diet, exercise, seasonal weather, local humidity, levels of stress, hormones, etc.

“Generally, when we think about what products are best for someone’s skin, we make recommendations based on personal goals in a moment of time.” said Weiler.

Weiler went on to say, “The variability of skin is why we believe an aesthetician should be at the center of a Skin Care regimen: SPF, retinol, and a monthly facial.”

Weiler said at OVME, the core four are the center of all at home recommendations that include growth factors, retinoids, antioxidants, and SPF.

“The difference between medical grade skin care and skin care you can get purchase through broader channels is worth the extra investment for higher levels of actives and better results”, said Weiler.

She went on to say the future of skin care is moving in the right direction. “The advances we’re seeing in skin care technology, the innovation we’re most excited to see will come down the road in the next 3 to 5 years.” said Weiler.