TAMPA (BLOOM) – Longevity Dietitian and Gut-Health Expert Ella Davar RD joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how to find balance in your diet.

Finding balance in your diet is essential for maintaining good health and well-being. It involves consuming a variety of foods from different food groups in appropriate proportions. Here are some steps to help you find balance in your diet:

Davar said the first step should be to familiarize yourself with the main food groups.

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains (e.g., bread, rice, pasta)

Protein sources (e.g., lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, tofu)

Dairy or dairy alternatives (e.g., milk, yogurt, cheese)