The Happy Healthy Human Coach, Michele Cuffe, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with tips to find motivation and stay motivated to workout.
Tips to find motivation and stay motivated to workout:
- Stick to your morning routine, even on the weekends
- Get up early and go to bed early
- Set realistic goals
- Have food goals to go along with your fitness goals
- If you sign up for a race, commit to it
- Find a good support system
- Be careful who you follow on social media
- Find a workout buddy
- Exercise at home