TAMPA (BLOOM) – ENT/Otolaryngologist, Dr. Mariah Pate, with Tampa Bay Breathe Free Sinus & Allergy Centers joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss the Tampa Bay allergy season and ways you can find relief.

Allergy Relief is Possible with Tampa Bay Breathe Free. Visit their website: TAMPABAYBREATHEFREE.com and Breathe Free Again!