TAMPA (BLOOM) – Golf Legend Jan Stephenson is an Australian professional golfer who made her name in America back in 1974 as Rookie of the Year.

On that very year Stephenson became a member of the LPGA Tour in 1974 and has won 41 worldwide victories including LPGA Legends Tour wins and 8 worldwide major championships.

Stephenson joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share here incredibly golf journey and how she broke barriers in was what once considered a predominately male sport.

While Stephenson still playS pro-golf, she also pivoted into the wine and spirits industry, another male dominated field.

Stephenson’s love for fine wine has prompted her to develop her own line of Jan Stephenson Signature Series Wines, and later entered the rum production industry. Stephenson has produced some of the finest rum’s available. Her love of fruit has produced, Passion Fruit Flavored Rum, Pineapple Flavored Rum and Mango Flavored Rum. Her rum’s have been awarded 6 medals including 2 gold medals and 4 silver medals. See why Jan Stephenson Rum is soon to become everyone’s favorite.

Stephenson is also very philanthropic. She continues to work with a large number of charities as well as her own charity, Jan for Juniors and Jan Stephenson’s Crossroads Foundation. Jan is working on a golf club design with Razor Golf for arthritis sufferers and a line of clothing.

Jan was voted one of the top LPGA Teachers in 2005. She is also an ambassador for blind and disabled golf and has acquired a golf course in Palm Harbor through her Foundation. The golf course provides initiatives for blind/disabled and wounded veterans and first responders. Her mission is, “Giving to Those that have Given so Much”. She has been recognized for her philanthropic work by the Government of Australia and other charitable organizations. She was awarded recognition by the Military Order of the Purple Heart in October of 2017 for her service to combat wounded/disabled/blind veterans and first responders. And recently received the Winnie Palmer Award given by the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association.