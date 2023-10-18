TAMPA (BLOOM) – There’s a whole look good, feel good campaign for women fighting breast cancer. Shauna Schmitchen, Regional Operations Director for Be Aveda Institutes joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how family owned Be Aveda Institutes beauty schools located throughout the state of Florida are offering complimentary beauty services to breast cancer patients and survivors during the month of October.