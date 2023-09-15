TAMPA (BLOOM) Being open and maintaining open communication with your teenager is crucial for several reasons.



Teen Life Coach Desiree Panlilio joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of building trust with your teenager by opening up lines of communication.



“Openness can foster trust between you and your teenager.” said Panlilio. She went on to say,

“When they know, they can talk to you about anything without fear of judgment or punishment, they are more likely to confide in you and seek your guidance when needed.” Panlilio.



Panlilio believes it’s important to understand the world teenagers live in today.



” Kids face numerous challenges and changes, both physical and emotional. Being open allows you to understand their world better, including their concerns, experiences, and perspectives. This knowledge helps you provide relevant guidance and support.”, said Panlilio.



Panlilio went on to say open communication will also promote your child to lean into healthy decision-making.



While being open with your teenager is essential, it’s also important to strike a balance between being open and respecting their privacy. Adolescents need space and boundaries, so it’s crucial to find a middle ground where they feel supported and respected while still having room to grow and make their own choices.