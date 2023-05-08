Welcome to sunny Tampa Bay, Florida!

This city is full of fun and adventure for the whole family. With so many child-friendly activities to choose from, it can be hard to decide what to do first. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ll highlight some of the best child-friendly activities in Tampa Bay.

Water-Based Activities

Bottlenose dolphin swimming on the surface. (Getty Images)

When you’re in Florida, it’s all about the water! Tampa Bay has some of the best beaches in the world, so make sure to pack your swimsuits and sunscreen. Clearwater Beach and St. Pete Beach are two of the most popular spots for families. If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, check out Adventure Island or Splash Harbour Water Park.

Clearwater Beach and St. Pete Beach: Both beaches offer miles of white sand and clear blue water. Clearwater Beach is more lively with lots of restaurants, bars, and shops, while St. Pete Beach is more laid back and peaceful. Both beaches have plenty of parking, public restrooms, and showers.

Both beaches offer miles of white sand and clear blue water. Clearwater Beach is more lively with lots of restaurants, bars, and shops, while St. Pete Beach is more laid back and peaceful. Both beaches have plenty of parking, public restrooms, and showers. Adventure Island: This water park has a variety of water slides, pools, and other attractions. Some of the most popular rides include Colossal Curl, Wahoo Run, and Calypso Coaster. Admission prices start at $54.99 for adults and $49.99 for children.

This water park has a variety of water slides, pools, and other attractions. Some of the most popular rides include Colossal Curl, Wahoo Run, and Calypso Coaster. Admission prices start at $54.99 for adults and $49.99 for children. Splash Harbour Water Park: This water park has a lazy river, water slides, and a kids’ play area. There’s also a mini-golf course and an arcade. Admission prices start at $23.99 for adults and $19.99 for children.

Animal-Based Activities

If your family loves animals, you’ll want to check out some of the animal-based activities in Tampa Bay. ZooTampa at Lowry Park is a great place to see a variety of animals from around the world. Clearwater Marine Aquarium is another must-visit attraction, where you can see dolphins, sea turtles, and more. And of course, you can’t forget about Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, where you can experience thrilling roller coasters and up-close encounters with animals.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park: This zoo has a variety of animals from around the world, including elephants, giraffes, and tigers. There’s also a petting zoo and a splash pad for kids. Admission prices start at $34.95 for adults and $25.95 for children.

This zoo has a variety of animals from around the world, including elephants, giraffes, and tigers. There’s also a petting zoo and a splash pad for kids. Admission prices start at $34.95 for adults and $25.95 for children. Clearwater Marine Aquarium: This aquarium is home to Winter the dolphin, who was the inspiration for the movie “Dolphin Tale.” Visitors can see Winter and other marine animals up close and learn about their rehabilitation and release programs. Admission prices start at $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children.

This aquarium is home to Winter the dolphin, who was the inspiration for the movie “Dolphin Tale.” Visitors can see Winter and other marine animals up close and learn about their rehabilitation and release programs. Admission prices start at $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: This theme park has a variety of roller coasters, animal exhibits, and live shows. Some of the most popular rides include SheiKra, Cheetah Hunt, and Falcon’s Fury. Admission prices start at $104.99 for adults and $99.99 for children.

Educational Activities

Kids having fun watching an experiment. (Getty Images)

For a more educational experience, visit the Glazer Children’s Museum or the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI). These museums offer hands-on exhibits and activities that are fun for the whole family.

Glazer Children’s Museum: This museum has interactive exhibits and activities that encourage learning through play. Some of the most popular exhibits include “Engineer It!” and “Art Smart.” Admission prices start at $15 for adults and children.

This museum has interactive exhibits and activities that encourage learning through play. Some of the most popular exhibits include “Engineer It!” and “Art Smart.” Admission prices start at $15 for adults and children. Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI): This museum has exhibits on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). There’s also a planetarium and an IMAX theater. Some of the most popular exhibits include “Disasterville” and “Kids In Charge!” Admission prices start at $12.95 for adults and $7.95 for children.

Outdoor Activities

Sunshine Skyway Bridge crossing Tampa Bay in Florida with palm trees in the foreground, Florida, USA. (Getty Images)

If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, check out the Tampa Riverwalk or Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. These areas offer beautiful views of the city and plenty of space to run around and play. Lettuce Lake Regional Park is another great option for families who love the outdoors.

Tampa Riverwalk: This 2.6-mile pedestrian walkway runs along the Hillsborough River and offers scenic views of the city. There are plenty of benches, picnic tables, and public art installations along the way.

This 2.6-mile pedestrian walkway runs along the Hillsborough River and offers scenic views of the city. There are plenty of benches, picnic tables, and public art installations along the way. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park: This park is located along the Tampa Riverwalk and offers plenty of green space for picnics and play. There’s also a playground, splash pad, and outdoor fitness equipment.

This park is located along the Tampa Riverwalk and offers plenty of green space for picnics and play. There’s also a playground, splash pad, and outdoor fitness equipment. Lettuce Lake Regional Park: This park has hiking trails, a boardwalk over the lake, and a playground. There’s also a nature center with exhibits on local wildlife. Parking is $2 per vehicle.

No matter what your family enjoys, Tampa Bay has something for everyone. From beaches to museums to roller coasters, this city has it all.

We hope this has helped you plan your next family vacation to Tampa Bay. Don’t forget your sunscreen!