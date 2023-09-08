TAMPA (BLOOM) – It’s football season and time for tailgating. Food photographer and cookbook author of “Hi, I’m Hungry” Melissa Santell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a recipe for Mezzaluna Squash Puffs – a great fall snack that can be perfect for healthy tailgating.

Mezzaluna Squash Puffs

Recipe by Melissa Santell

Ingredients

1 delicata squash, sliced into 1” moons

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ lb prosciutto, thinly sliced

16 whole sage leaves

Honey, drizzled

All-purpose flour, for dusting

1 8-ounce can refrigerated crescent roll dough

1 large egg + 1 tablespoon water, whisked

Directions