TAMPA (BLOOM) – It’s football season and time for tailgating. Food photographer and cookbook author of “Hi, I’m Hungry” Melissa Santell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a recipe for Mezzaluna Squash Puffs – a great fall snack that can be perfect for healthy tailgating.
Mezzaluna Squash Puffs
Recipe by Melissa Santell
Ingredients
- 1 delicata squash, sliced into 1” moons
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ lb prosciutto, thinly sliced
- 16 whole sage leaves
- Honey, drizzled
- All-purpose flour, for dusting
- 1 8-ounce can refrigerated crescent roll dough
- 1 large egg + 1 tablespoon water, whisked
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
- Cut delicata squash lengthwise and remove seeds. Slice the squash into 1” half moons. Toss the squash moons with olive oil, salt and pepper, and arrange them on the baking sheet in a single layer. Roast for 8 minutes per side, flipping halfway through. Remove from the oven and let cool. Once cooled, wrap prosciutto around each squash moon. Top each with a sage leaf, a light drizzle of honey and set aside.
- Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour. Unroll the crescent dough and separate into 8 triangles. Cut each triangle in half lengthwise, leaving you with 16 thin triangles. Starting at the wide end of a triangle piece, place the squash moon about 1/4 inch from the bottom of the dough’s wide end, then roll up towards the tip. Place puffs with the tip-side down on the lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Whisk the egg with 1/2 teaspoon water. Brush the egg wash over each puff and top with flakey salt. Bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.