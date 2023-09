TAMPA (BLOOM) “Fab the Vegan”, a Tampa man who lost 100 pounds and changed his life by turning vegan, and Wendy Wesley RN, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share “Fab the Vegan’s Easy Weeknight Soup.”

Fab calls this the ‘anything goes’ soup:

A can of organic plant based soup

Vegan broth cubes (for added flavor)

Vegetables of choice

Instant brown rice

Frozen broccoli, seasonal leafy greens, canned chickpeas and sometimes avocado.