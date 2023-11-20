TAMPA (BLOOM) –

Top Tampa chef and caterer, Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a super delicious Sous Vide turkey breast recipe.

Ingredients:

• 1 boneless turkey breast 3-4 pounds

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• Herbs and spices of your choice (rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, etc.)

Instructions: