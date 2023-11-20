TAMPA (BLOOM) –

Top Tampa chef and caterer, Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a super delicious Sous Vide turkey breast recipe.

Ingredients:
• 1 boneless turkey breast 3-4 pounds
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• Herbs and spices of your choice (rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, etc.)
Instructions:

  1. Preheat your sous vide water bath to 150°F (65.6°C).
  2. Season the turkey breast generously with salt, pepper, and your chosen herbs and spices.
  3. Place the seasoned turkey breast into a vacuum-sealed bag, or freezer bag
  4. Add the oil to the bag and remove all excess air. Seal bag.
  5. Submerge the bag in the preheated water bath and cook for 4-6 hours.
  6. Once the turkey is done, carefully remove it from the bag.
  7. Heat a skillet over high heat and sear the turkey on all sides for a golden, crispy skin.
  8. Slice and serve your perfectly cooked sous vide turkey breast.
    Enjoy your delicious and moist sous vide turkey for Thanksgiving!