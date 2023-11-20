TAMPA (BLOOM) –
Top Tampa chef and caterer, Chef Deb Murray joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with a super delicious Sous Vide turkey breast recipe.
Ingredients:
• 1 boneless turkey breast 3-4 pounds
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• Herbs and spices of your choice (rosemary, thyme, garlic powder, etc.)
Instructions:
- Preheat your sous vide water bath to 150°F (65.6°C).
- Season the turkey breast generously with salt, pepper, and your chosen herbs and spices.
- Place the seasoned turkey breast into a vacuum-sealed bag, or freezer bag
- Add the oil to the bag and remove all excess air. Seal bag.
- Submerge the bag in the preheated water bath and cook for 4-6 hours.
- Once the turkey is done, carefully remove it from the bag.
- Heat a skillet over high heat and sear the turkey on all sides for a golden, crispy skin.
- Slice and serve your perfectly cooked sous vide turkey breast.
Enjoy your delicious and moist sous vide turkey for Thanksgiving!