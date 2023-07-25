Dr. Frank Lanzisera, DC, the author the book “What’s Wrong with My Thyroid?”, and dedicates his career to helping people who struggle with Hashimoto’s disease. Hashimoto’s disease an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland.

Dr. Lanzisera joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share why most doctors don’t screen for Hashimoto’s disease.

Medical experts say it is the most common cause of hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones to meet the body’s needs.