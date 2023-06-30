Executive Chef of the Melting Pot Social, Jason Miller, joined guest host Farron Hipp, of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to explore the sense of taste. With this amazing recipe, your taste buds will experience all the flavors.
MeltSO Tuna Tostada (serves 4)
Ingredients
- 4 Each Crispy Corn Tortilla
- 4 oz (w) Fresh Tuna, diced
- 4 tsp Ponzu Sauce
- 2 tsp Scallion Rings, 1/8″ slices
- 4 oz Avocado Puree, see prep recipe
- 2 oz (vol) Spicy Mayo, see prep
- 6 Each Pickled Jalapeno slices
- 6 Each Radish – Sliced thin
- 2 Sprinkle Furikake seasoning
- Cilantro Leaves
Directions
- Place the corn tortillas into hot fry oil that is 350° F, for 60 seconds. Use tongs to ensure the tortillas are submerged so they cook evenly. Remove from the frying oil after 60 seconds and an even golden color is achieved.
- Place a scoop of avocado puree onto a plate. Use the back of the scoop to press into the avocado to create a well that the tuna will sit in.
- Toss the tuna with the scallions and ponzu. Place the tuna mixture into the well created in the avocado puree.
- Top the tuna with a light sprinkle of furikake and the cilantro leaves.
- To the right of the avocado puree, apply the spicy mayo in descending sized circles from one side of the plate toward and around the tuna and avocado.
- To the left of the avocado puree, shingle the jalapeno and radish slices alternately. Then place the two crispy tortillas on the left side of the plate.
- Serve Immediately