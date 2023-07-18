Billy Dec, CEO and Founder of Sunda New Asian, and Mike Morales, Chef & Culinary Director of Sunda New Asian, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to highlight Sunda’s mouth-watering Chicken Inasal.

Ingredients (Chicken Inasal Marinade):

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup fish sauce (red boat brand)

1/2 ginger, minced

1/2 cup garlic, minced

1/2 cup lemongrass, chopped (white part only)

1 cup brown sugar

Black pepper to taste

4 chicken breasts

Directions (Chicken Inasal Marinade):

Put achiote & lemon juice in small pot over low heat

Using fork, mash the paste

Slowly mount in butter in small amounts at a time over medium heat

Set aside

In a bowl add chicken breast with Inasal Marinade

Marinate for 4-6 hours

Ingredients (Chicken Inasal Glaze):

2 oz achiote paste

1 oz lemon juice

1/4 pound butter

Directions (Chicken Inasal):