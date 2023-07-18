Billy Dec, CEO and Founder of Sunda New Asian, and Mike Morales, Chef & Culinary Director of Sunda New Asian, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to highlight Sunda’s mouth-watering Chicken Inasal.
Ingredients (Chicken Inasal Marinade):
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1/2 cup fish sauce (red boat brand)
- 1/2 ginger, minced
- 1/2 cup garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup lemongrass, chopped (white part only)
- 1 cup brown sugar
- Black pepper to taste
- 4 chicken breasts
Directions (Chicken Inasal Marinade):
- Put achiote & lemon juice in small pot over low heat
- Using fork, mash the paste
- Slowly mount in butter in small amounts at a time over medium heat
- Set aside
- In a bowl add chicken breast with Inasal Marinade
- Marinate for 4-6 hours
Ingredients (Chicken Inasal Glaze):
- 2 oz achiote paste
- 1 oz lemon juice
- 1/4 pound butter
Directions (Chicken Inasal):
- To cook: Take the chicken out of the marinade & pat dry
- Place chicken on a well seasoned grill or a heavy cast iron skillet
- Sear both sides until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees
- While cooking baste chicken with the inasal glaze
- Serve with steamed white rice