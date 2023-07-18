Billy Dec, CEO and Founder of Sunda New Asian, and Mike Morales, Chef & Culinary Director of Sunda New Asian, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to highlight Sunda’s mouth-watering Chicken Inasal.

Ingredients (Chicken Inasal Marinade):

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup fish sauce (red boat brand)
  • 1/2 ginger, minced
  • 1/2 cup garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup lemongrass, chopped (white part only)
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 4 chicken breasts

Directions (Chicken Inasal Marinade):

  • Put achiote & lemon juice in small pot over low heat
  • Using fork, mash the paste
  • Slowly mount in butter in small amounts at a time over medium heat
  • Set aside
  • In a bowl add chicken breast with Inasal Marinade
  • Marinate for 4-6 hours

Ingredients (Chicken Inasal Glaze):

  • 2 oz achiote paste
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1/4 pound butter

Directions (Chicken Inasal):

  • To cook: Take the chicken out of the marinade & pat dry
  • Place chicken on a well seasoned grill or a heavy cast iron skillet
  • Sear both sides until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees
  • While cooking baste chicken with the inasal glaze
  • Serve with steamed white rice