TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Debbie Rinde-Hoffman joined Bloom’s Tampa Bay Heart Walk special to share the symptoms and to educate people about Cardiogenic Shock.

“It’s a potentially lethal complication of heart attacks and of congestive heart failure. Your heart cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain and other vital organs.”, said Dr. Rinde-Hoffman.

Dr. Rinde-Hoffman, who is the Vice Chief of the for Heart and Vascular Institute Business Development / Physician Networks at Tampa General Hospital and an

Associate Professor USF Division of Cardiology shared new treatment modalities including temporary mechanical support have improved survival available at TGH.

Dr. Rinde-Hoffman is an American Heart Association-Tampa Bay Metro board member and is proud of the Tampa Bay community for coming together for the 2023 Tampa Bay Heart Walk.

This year’s Tampa Bay Heart Walk is Saturday, Nov. 4. News Channel 8 is fighting back against heart disease and stroke and is trying to raise $50,000.

The Tampa Bay Heart Walk event is located at Raymond James Stadium located at 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy and starts at 7:30 a.m. – the actual Walk begins at 9 a.m. Tampa Bay Heart Walk’s goal this year is $3 million. Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We’re all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives. (Register for the walk here)

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs, and more champions for equitable health.